5 years ago — 2016

Fall Creek area farmer Norm Anderson discusses being rescued after he and his wife, Jane, were trapped for hours in a silo two days earlier.

10 years ago — 2011

The Oil Price Information Office reports a typical American household will spend an estimated record of $4,155 filling up in 2011 as gas averages more than $3.50 a gallon.

20 years ago — 2001

Eau Claire-based RCU is planning to begin building a 100,000-square-foot headquarters in the spring of 2003 that will open in 2004.

35 years ago — 1986

Two Rusk County fugitives wanted on animal neglect and theft charges file a federal lawsuit against law enforcement officials for allegedly violating their constitutional rights.