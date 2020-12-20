5 years ago — 2015
Dennis Hunt, a former Chippewa County finance manager, will soon open Chippewa Valley Financial Services in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2010
A Marshfield man is killed and three others are injured after a cement wall collapses at the EOG Resources sand plant construction site near Chippewa Falls.
20 years ago — 2000
Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson says he is considering a position in the incoming administration of President-elect George W. Bush.
35 years ago — 1985
Congress adjourns for the year without passing a $74 billion deficit-reduction bill, which President Ronald Reagan has vowed to veto anyway.