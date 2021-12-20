Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Three Green Bay Packers — quarterback Aaron Rodgers, offensive lineman T.J. Lang and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix — are named to the NFL’s Pro Bowl.
10 years ago — 2011
The killing of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden during a raid by Navy SEALs on his hideout in Pakistan was the top news story of 2011, according to the Associated Press.
20 years ago — 2001
Stanley-Boyd school district Superintendent Rodney Gardner is suspended for five days without pay for keeping students in school after a bomb threat was discovered.
35 years ago — 1986
Republican Tommy Thompson‘s defeat of Democratic Gov. Anthony Earl is judged to be Wisconsin’s top news story of the year.
