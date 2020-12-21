5 years ago — 2015
Oakland Raiders safety Charles Woodson, who played for the Green Bay Packers from 2006-12, announces he’ll retire after his 18th NFL season.
10 years ago — 2010
The 2010 U.S. Census reports that Wisconsin now has 5.7 million residents, up from 5.4 million in 2000.
20 years ago — 2000
Officials with the North American Aerospace Defense Command say they’ve found a radiant, shining object in the sky: Rudolph’s nose.
35 years ago — 1985
More than 30 state lawmakers have lost enough points on their driving records in the past five years to receive warning letters from the state.