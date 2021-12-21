5 years ago — 2016

Deb Kidd of Eau Claire wins roughly $60,000 in prizes as the showcase winner in the 45th season holiday episode of “The Price is Right.”

10 years ago — 2011

Three Eleva-Strum students are killed and another two are hospitalized in a crash on Walnut Road southeast of Eau Claire.

20 years ago — 2001

The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States are the unanimous choice as the top news story of 2001, according to the AP.

35 years ago — 1986

A spokesman says President Ronald Reagan has no plans to offer pardons to former aides John Poindexter and Oliver North to lure them to the witness table.