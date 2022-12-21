5 years ago — 2017
Thanks to an anonymous donation, Altoona police officers give hams to drivers during some traffic stops.
10 years ago — 2012
Karolyn and Paul Nelson receive the most nominations in the Leader-Telegram’s annual outdoor holiday lights contest.
20 years ago — 2002
Angelica Peterson discusses increasing demand for Angelica’s Garden Harvest Moon pizza pies, bake-at-home pizzas that she makes at her Elmwood home.
35 years ago — 1987
Prescott Clerk-Treasurer Lowell R. Prange is hired as Menomonie’s city administrator.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.