5 years ago — 2015
Dale Peters is officially promoted to city manager after an 11-0 vote from the Eau Claire City Council approving his contract.
10 years ago — 2010
The Gulf of Mexico oil spill, triggered by a deadly blast at a rig used by BP, is voted the top news story of 2010 by Associated Press member editors and news directors.
20 years ago — 2000
In a unanimous opinion, the Florida Supreme Court says state lawmakers should be in charge of developing a uniform standard for reading disputed ballots.
35 years ago — 1985
A 20-year-old attendant is shot in the arm during a robbery at a gas station at 2109 Highland Ave. in Eau Claire.