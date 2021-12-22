Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
A video of Menomonie police Officer Martin Folczyk helping UW-Stout student Trevor Keeney with his tie during a traffic stop goes viral with more than 7.5 million views.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire tavern owner Stephen Geitz buys the 126-acre Chippewa Valley Renaissance Faire grounds in the southwest corner of Chippewa Falls.
20 years ago — 2001
The collapse of energy-trading company Enron has cost the State of Wisconsin Investment Board millions of dollars and could cost it much more.
35 years ago — 1986
U.S. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Osseo, says the Iran-Contra affair does not compare with the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon.
