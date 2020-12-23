5 years ago — 2015
The Blackshots, comprised of Evan Peterson, Miles Adams and Cole Kampa, discuss their debut album, “Medullah,” which was recorded in a barn off U.S. 12 between Altoona and Fall Creek.
10 years ago — 2010
Cold weather allows Eau Claire city ice rinks to open sooner than planned, causing a scramble to find supervisors on short notice.
20 years ago — 2000
A rare partial solar eclipse will dim skies over North America on Christmas Day.
35 years ago — 1985
Farmers camp out in sleeping bags in the state Capitol to call for a farm foreclosure moratorium.