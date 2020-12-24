5 years ago — 2015
The statewide unemployment rate for November — preliminary and seasonally adjusted — is 4.2%, lower than the rate for the previous month and year-ago period.
10 years ago — 2010
The B-L? Ice Bar and Lounge, featuring more than 200 ice blocks weighing 350 pounds each, opens at Grand Superior Lodge in Two Harbors, Minn.
20 years ago — 2000
Cornerback Jamar Fletcher and tailback Michael Bennett consider whether to leave the UW-Madison football program early for the NFL draft.
35 years ago — 1985
John Ellenson records 37 points and 10 rebounds to lead Menomonie High School to a six-point win over La Crosse Logan in boys basketball.