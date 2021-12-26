5 years ago — 2016

Former Eau Claire Memorial hockey standout Alex Dahl is captain for NCAA Division 1 St. Lawrence, which is ranked 17th in the nation.

10 years ago — 2011

Eighty-seven-year-old Nancy Bjornson of Menomonie discusses her fifth book published in the “Jesse and Cash” series in which she writes about two young men and their adventures.

20 years ago — 2001

Former Dunn County Sheriff Robert Zebro is sentenced to a year in jail and five years of probation for racking up nearly $14,000 in charges for personal items on his county credit card.

35 years ago — 1986

New street signs of different colors will designate some of Eau Claire’s business and residential districts.