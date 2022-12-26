5 years ago — 2017
U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky, who earned five golds and a silver at the world championships, is named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.
10 years ago — 2012
J.R. Hanson of Eau Claire and Tom Sumner of Altoona record “Packer Party,” an album that celebrates the Green Bay football team and its fans.
20 years ago — 2002
Honeywell International sells its Advanced Circuits operations, including its plant in Chippewa Falls, to TTM Technologies of Redmond, Wash., for about $2 million.
35 years ago — 1987
Bernolt W. Palas of Osseo is honored by AARP’s state office for his service as an assistant Wisconsin director.
