5 years ago — 2016

Members of a town of Pleasant Valley family create an 18-foot snowman in their front yard.

10 years ago — 2011

UW-Stout senior industrial design major Luis Santiago designs sunglass frames called Rainy Days for Coco and Breezy, identical twin accessory designers from Minneapolis.

20 years ago — 2001

Property taxes to pay for Wisconsin’s public schools rise 4.9% in 2001; the Stanley-Boyd school district has the largest levy increase at 167%.

35 years ago — 1986

After a 40-year career with the newspaper, Fred Steffen will step down as Leader-Telegram editor on Jan. 1.