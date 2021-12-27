Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Members of a town of Pleasant Valley family create an 18-foot snowman in their front yard.
10 years ago — 2011
UW-Stout senior industrial design major Luis Santiago designs sunglass frames called Rainy Days for Coco and Breezy, identical twin accessory designers from Minneapolis.
20 years ago — 2001
Property taxes to pay for Wisconsin’s public schools rise 4.9% in 2001; the Stanley-Boyd school district has the largest levy increase at 167%.
35 years ago — 1986
After a 40-year career with the newspaper, Fred Steffen will step down as Leader-Telegram editor on Jan. 1.
