5 years ago — 2017
George House retires after 40 years in radio broadcasting, the past 37 in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2012
Retired Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf, who commanded the U.S.-led international coalition that drove Saddam Hussein‘s forces out of Kuwait in 1991, dies at the age of 78.
20 years ago — 2002
Holsum Bakery, which has operated in Eau Claire since 1912, will close by the end of March; 55 workers will lose their jobs.
35 years ago — 1987
Brenda Blanchard, executive vice president of the Greater Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, discusses the organization and regional economic development.
