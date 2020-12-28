5 years ago — 2015
Authorities urge caution for those ice fishing following the deaths of two area men, who broke through the ice on the Glen Loch Flowage just north of Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2010
The local Salvation Army chapter raises about $222,000 toward its Christmas campaign goal of $300,000.
20 years ago — 2000
President-elect George W. Bush chooses Gov. Tommy Thompson as U.S. secretary of health and human services.
35 years ago — 1985
Four Midwestern governors, including Wisconsin’s Anthony Earl, condemn a new federal farm bill and say they may take legal action to ensure their dairy farmers receive the same milk price as Southeastern dairy farmers.