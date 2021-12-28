Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Movie star Debbie Reynolds dies at the age of 84, one day after the death of her daughter, 60-year-old Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in “Star Wars.”
10 years ago — 2011
Tom and Jill Barland of Eau Claire discuss a recent trip to Bhutan, a small Himalayan country they visited on a National Geographic Society tour.
20 years ago — 2001
A rebound in consumer confidence and a surge in home sales suggest the worst of a recession may be over.
35 years ago — 1986
Gov.-elect Tommy Thompson says the state’s inmate population may justify the construction of two new prisons.
