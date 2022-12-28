5 years ago — 2017
Abigail Stow, a standout in hockey and soccer for Eau Claire Memorial, is named the Leader-Telegram’s female athlete of the year.
10 years ago — 2012
The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley expands into Chippewa Falls.
20 years ago — 2002
A tornado that ripped through downtown Ladysmith, causing $21 million in damage, is the Leader-Telegram’s top story of the year.
35 years ago — 1987
Jeanne Schalko of Chippewa Falls shares some of her recipes in the Leader-Telegram’s “Cook of the Month” feature.
