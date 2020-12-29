5 years ago — 2015
Bette Wahl, former coordinator for the Eau Claire Coalition for Youth, dies at the age of 75.
10 years ago — 2010
The first baby boomers will be old enough to qualify for Medicare on Jan. 1, and many fear the program’s obituary will be written before their own, a new poll finds.
20 years ago — 2000
The Wisconsin Badgers football team defeats the UCLA Bruins 21-20 in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
35 years ago — 1985
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Mandela is arrested by South African police as she tries to return to her Johannesburg home in defiance of a government order.