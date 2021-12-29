5 years ago — 2016

Eau Claire native and hockey standout Ty Emberson is named the Leader-Telegram’s male athlete of the year.

10 years ago — 2011

After nearly 11 years as Eau Claire County’s district attorney, Rich White spends his last day in the post before joining the Eau Claire private law firm of Weld, Riley, Prenn & Ricci.

20 years ago — 2001

The recovery of Les “Paulie” Hynek, a 2-year-old who nearly froze to death when he wandered from his family’s home, is voted the year’s top local story.

35 years ago — 1986

Gas prices at many Eau Claire stations rise to 82.9 cents per gallon.