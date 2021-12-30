Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Distance runner Aubrey Roberts, a former Eau Claire Memorial star and current Northwestern University standout, is named the Leader-Telegram’s female athlete of the year for the second straight time.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire’s first female firefighter, Jan Segelken, retires after 27 years on the job.
20 years ago — 2001
With the Sept. 11 attacks in mind, security is tightened for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, where a half-million revelers are expected to ring in 2002.
35 years ago — 1986
More than 400 Mason Shoe Co. workers in Chippewa Falls vote to strike after rejecting a two-year contract that calls for a wage freeze.
