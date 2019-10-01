5 years ago — 2014
South Carolina-based Hawthorne Global Aviation acquires Heartland Aviation of Eau Claire, a fixed-base operation at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
10 years ago — 2009
The Eau Claire County Drug Court jail diversion program, which Judge Lisa Stark says has saved taxpayers about $2.3 million, celebrates its fifth anniversary.
20 years ago — 1999
A New York lender wants to foreclose on the owner of The Shops at London Square.
35 years ago — 1984
U.S. Labor Secretary Raymond Donovan, along with officials of his former construction company, is charged in New York for falsifying construction project records.