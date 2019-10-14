5 years ago — 2014
The Eau Claire City Council approves a $5.9 million incentive and developers agreement for the Confluence Project’s six-story building planned for downtown Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2009
A 46-year-old rural Loyal man burns down his girlfriend’s house so the two of them could live together, according to Clark County Court records.
20 years ago — 1999
AlliedSignal will lay off 240 employees as it reorganizes its newly acquired Chippewa Falls plant, formerly known as Johnson Matthey.
35 years ago — 1984
One man is shot to death and dozens are hurt as World Series victory celebrations in Detroit turn violent.