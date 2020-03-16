5 years ago — 2015

A 2-year-old German shepherd, Kita, joins the Lake Hallie Police Department as Chippewa County’s first police dog.

10 years ago — 2010

Menomonie police Lt. Wendy Stelter, who grew up on a farm near Stanley, is named Chippewa Falls police chief.

20 years ago — 2000

Bill P. Marquardt is sought for questioning in the shooting death of his mother, Mary Jane Marquardt, in Chippewa County.

35 years ago — 1985

The Fall Creek boys basketball team beats Oakfield to win the Class C state championship.