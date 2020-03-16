5 years ago — 2015
A 2-year-old German shepherd, Kita, joins the Lake Hallie Police Department as Chippewa County’s first police dog.
10 years ago — 2010
Menomonie police Lt. Wendy Stelter, who grew up on a farm near Stanley, is named Chippewa Falls police chief.
20 years ago — 2000
Bill P. Marquardt is sought for questioning in the shooting death of his mother, Mary Jane Marquardt, in Chippewa County.
35 years ago — 1985
The Fall Creek boys basketball team beats Oakfield to win the Class C state championship.