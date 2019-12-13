5 years ago — 2014

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says 185 people died in alcohol-related crashes in 2013 — down 47 percent since 2003.

10 years ago — 2009

A 68-year-old Eau Claire woman refuses to remove snow she says is repeatedly plowed onto the sidewalk in front of her 11th Street home by city trucks.

20 years ago — 1999

A ceremony marks the formal transfer of the Panama Canal from U.S. to Panamanian hands.

35 years ago — 1984

The Pierce County town of Maiden Rock will again try to pass an ordinance to prevent Northern States Power Co. from shipping radioactive waste through the town.