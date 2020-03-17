5 years ago — 2015
A fundraising goal of $550,000 is reached to build the Tri-Angels Playground, a universally accessible playground planned in River Falls in honor of three slain sisters.
10 years ago — 2010
The Dunn County Board agrees to take $600,000 from the county’s general fund to pay an architect and general contractor as part of a proposed $33 million project to build a new Dunn County Health Care Center and remodel the existing care center into a new government center.
20 years ago — 2000
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team defeats Salem (Mass.) State College and advances to the NCAA Division III national championship game.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. foreign trade deficit grew to a record $101.6 billion in 1984, double the 1983 deficit.