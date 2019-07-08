5 years ago — 2014
McDonell High School’s Isaac Goettl is finishing up a garden at the school to fulfill a community service project requirement to get his Eagle Scout badge.
10 years ago — 2009
Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat said he plans to talk to Eau Claire County officials about the possibility of building a new justice center in the River Prairie area.
20 years ago — 1999
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey plans to start her own magazine the following spring.
35 years ago — 1984
UW-Eau Claire English professor Harry Harder is named acting assistant vice chancellor at the university.