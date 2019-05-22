5 years ago — 2014
With growth of nearly 5 percent, Altoona is the third-fastest-growing city in Wisconsin from 2010 to 2013, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
10 years ago — 2009
Built in 1956, the Birch Street bridge in Eau Claire is scheduled to close soon.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire is left out of state Department of Transportation plans for passenger rail service.
35 years ago — 1984
President Ronald Reagan says he doesn’t have plans to take military action in the Persian Gulf, although he pledges to keep the gulf open for oil tankers.