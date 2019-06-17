5 years ago — 2014
Tom Leuck of Chippewa Falls earns the Jefferson Award for Public Service at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., for creating Special Kid’s Day, a springtime event for children with disabilities that features games, food and music.
10 years ago — 2009
A window washer survives a six-story fall from the U.S. Bank building in downtown Eau Claire with a crushed bone in his left foot and a cut on his left leg.
20 years ago — 1999
A 17,200-square-foot Hmong Cultural Center is proposed in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1984
State Sen. James Harsdorf, R-Beldenville, will seek a second term.