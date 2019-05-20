5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire native Thomas Pellatt opens a chiropractic clinic — ChiroElite Chiropractic + Rehab — at 903 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Suite A, in Altoona.
10 years ago — 2009
A former Altoona child care provider accused of bilking Wisconsin’s child care subsidy program is charged in Eau Claire County after authorities determine she collected $121,555 for care she never provided.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire County launches a website, which includes job openings, departments, board members, phone numbers and information about the Y2K computer bug.
35 years ago — 1984
In response to NATO deployment of new missiles in Europe, the Soviet Union puts more submarines near U.S. shores.