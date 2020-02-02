5 years ago — 2015
The Menomonie City Council votes to eliminate the vice president position in city ordinances.
10 years ago — 2010
The Altoona school board OKs 3.9% wage and benefit increases for teachers for each of the next two years during the same meeting at which the board approves holding an April referendum seeking an additional $1.25 million for each of the next four years.
20 years ago — 2000
A 43-year-old rural Osseo woman who was unintentionally shot during deer hunting season persuades Trempealeau County officials not to press charges against the boy who shot her.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan is criticized for proposing a $30 billion increase in defense spending while cutting $40 billion from domestic spending.