5 years ago — 2014
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
10 years ago — 2009
Justin Vernon, lead singer for the internationally recognized band Bon Iver, returns to Memorial High School, his alma mater, to perform with the students to help them raise funds for an upcoming trip to New York City.
20 years ago — 1999
The Black River Falls school board votes to close the 83-year-old elementary school in Hixton.
35 years ago — 1984
Gov. Anthony Earl signs a bill repealing a 10 percent surcharge on state income taxes.