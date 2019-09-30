5 years ago — 2014
Fall Creek senior Tatum Mayenschein reaches 1,000 career kills in a five-set girls volleyball win over Thorp.
10 years ago — 2009
An event planned by managers of the Milwaukee Burger Co. inviting patrons to burn Brett Favre-related memorabilia for charity draws national media attention.
20 years ago — 1999
Attorney General Jim Doyle supports requiring all convicted felons to provide DNA samples.
35 years ago — 1984
Former Gov. Lee Dreyfus, a Republican, may consider running for governor again in 1986 if “things get bad enough” under Democratic Gov. Anthony Earl.