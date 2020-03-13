5 years ago — 2015
Three people with ties to the area — Jeff Smith, Stephen Smith and Jason Rae — are in the running to be the next state chairman of the Democratic Party.
10 years ago — 2010
Rada Men’s Wear, a family-owned business in downtown Chippewa Falls, is closing after 43 years.
20 years ago — 2000
Chippewa County authorities release little information about a woman found slain in a garage in the town of Eagle Point.
35 years ago — 1985
Ken Dykema, son of Harold and Nelva Dykema of Eau Claire, will graduate from UW-Eau Claire in the spring at age 18.