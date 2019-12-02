5 years ago — 2014
George Kumferman, who worked for the city of Eau Claire for 32 years, including multiple stints as the acting or interim city manager, dies at the age of 89.
10 years ago — 2009
Eight homes in the West Hill area of Chippewa Falls have been burglarized in recent weeks, authorities say.
20 years ago — 1999
Muhammad Ali is named Sportsman of the Century by Sports Illustrated magazine.
35 years ago — 1984
Cyanide gas leaking from a Union Carbide plant in Bhopal, India, kills at least 304.