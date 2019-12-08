5 years ago — 2014
Two local hockey coaches — Eau Claire Memorial’s Mike Schwengler and Chippewa Falls’ Ryan Parker — reach 300 career wins on the same night.
10 years ago — 2009
The Obama administration proposes spending more than $3 billion to settle claims dating back more than a century that American Indian tribes were swindled out of royalties for oil, gas, grazing and other leases.
20 years ago — 1999
Confusion is expected as two candidates with the same name — Michael D. O’Brien and Michael F. O’Brien — will compete with Lisa Stark in a February Eau Claire County judicial primary.
35 years ago — 1984
South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu receives his Nobel Peace Prize in Norway despite a bomb threat.