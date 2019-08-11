5 years ago — 2014
Actor-comedian Robin Williams dies at the age of 63.
10 years ago — 2009
Douglas Sidie pleads guilty to murder in Jackson County in the shooting death of ex-wife Alisha Rowlee Sidie, 27, on Nov. 7, 2008, outside the Hatfield area home they shared.
20 years ago — 1999
Town of Hallie officials expect to file a lawsuit against the city of Eau Claire over the annexation of property along the U.S. 53 corridor.
35 years ago — 1984
A judge’s decision will allow Martin Thode to take office as mayor of Augusta; his 1978 conviction on a conflict-of-interest charge had caused controversy.