5 years ago — 2014
Altoona High School graduate and former Green Bay Packers great Fred “Fuzzy” Thurston dies at the age of 80.
10 years ago — 2009
Gov. Jim Doyle vetoes a bill that would have required at least one of the 14 citizen members of the UW System Board of Regents to come from each of seven districts across Wisconsin.
20 years ago — 1999
“Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz will retire the day after his final daily strip runs on Jan. 3.
35 years ago — 1984
Janet Heer becomes the Eau Claire Fire Department’s first female firefighter.