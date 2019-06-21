5 years ago — 2014
A UW-Eau Claire student percussion quartet consisting of Andrew Bocher, Joe Hujet, Jack Donovan and Elliott Rittenberry is invited to perform in South Africa.
10 years ago — 2009
Rusk County District Attorney Kathleen Pakes, who gained convictions the previous year in two cold murder cases, is honored by colleagues as state prosecutor of the year.
20 years ago — 1999
Todd Hoffner, a UW-Stevens Point assistant coach, is named coach of the UW-Eau Claire football team.
35 years ago — 1984
Memorial High School student Tami Tainter is crowned Eau Claire’s 1984 Junior Miss.