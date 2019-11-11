5 years ago — 2014
Kmart announces it will close its Eau Claire store, 2424 E. Clairemont Ave., in February.
10 years ago — 2009
Eau Claire North High School senior Evan Anderson signs a letter of intent to play basketball for UW-Madison.
20 years ago — 1999
Gov. Tommy Thompson says the state will begin negotiating a lease for the privately built Stanley prison, even though the Legislature has not approved putting prisoners there.
35 years ago — 1984
A draft pastoral letter from Catholic bishops says U.S. joblessness and the huge gaps between rich and poor are a “moral and social scandal.”