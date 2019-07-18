5 years ago — 2014
Gov. Scott Walker visits Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire to announce $28 million in funding to state technical colleges to train 4,900 people for in-demand jobs.
10 years ago — 2009
Employees of the state’s technical colleges won’t have to take furloughs and the associated pay cuts, unlike their counterparts in the UW System.
20 years ago — 1999
The Department of Natural Resources lifts a boil-water notice for Chippewa Falls.
35 years ago — 1984
Former Vice President Walter Mondale wins the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at the party’s convention in San Francisco.