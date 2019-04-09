5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire North puts on its first musical since 1995 with “Grease.”
10 years ago — 2009
A Minnesota man faces a criminal charge after police say he bought a pair of pants at a thrift store and tried to return them for a refund at an Oakwood Mall store that charges more for a similar item.
20 years ago — 1999
Gov. Tommy Thompson says he won’t rule out a run for the Republican presidential nomination.
35 years ago — 1984
Astronauts from the Challenger space shuttle use a robotic arm to snare a damaged satellite.