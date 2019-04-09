5 years ago — 2014

Eau Claire North puts on its first musical since 1995 with “Grease.”

10 years ago — 2009

A Minnesota man faces a criminal charge after police say he bought a pair of pants at a thrift store and tried to return them for a refund at an Oakwood Mall store that charges more for a similar item.

20 years ago — 1999

Gov. Tommy Thompson says he won’t rule out a run for the Republican presidential nomination.

35 years ago — 1984

Astronauts from the Challenger space shuttle use a robotic arm to snare a damaged satellite.