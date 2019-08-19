5 years ago — 2014

A judge rules that the religious beliefs of Old Order Amish families are not burdened by an Eau Claire County requirement that they obtain building and sanitary permits.

10 years ago — 2009

Police search for those responsible for releasing more than a dozen animals from their pens at Irvine Park Zoo in Chippewa Falls.

20 years ago — 1999

A Roman Catholic priest and an organist are charged with burglarizing churches in Stanley and Thorp.

35 years ago — 1984

A report of a plane crash near Thorp turns out to be a meteor sighting.