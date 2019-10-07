5 years ago — 2014
The state Department of Natural Resources confirms cougar sightings in Lincoln and Marinette counties.
10 years ago — 2009
A 51-year-old St. Croix Falls woman is back in prison after being arrested for the 13th time.
20 years ago — 1999
The Civil Liberties Union settles a federal lawsuit that will keep four once-banned books on the high school library shelves.
35 years ago — 1984
Recent tests show lead levels in city water are down but still higher than the federal standard of 50 parts per billion.