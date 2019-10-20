5 years ago — 2014
Bob Dawson, who entertained children as “Sheriff Bob” in a weekly children’s after-school TV show from the mid-1950s to the late ‘70s, dies in Eau Claire at the age of 90.
10 years ago — 2009
Eau Claire County Board Chairman Gregg Moore will appoint five board members to a special committee for recommending new justice center locations.
20 years ago — 1999
A 17-year-old boy faces felony charges for distributing marijuana-laced brownies at Hudson High School.
35 years ago — 1984
Vice President George Bush says President Ronald Reagan “wrapped up four more years” after his debate with Democratic challenger Walter Mondale.