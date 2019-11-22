5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire Memorial senior Marcus Wollak is named the 2014 Leader-Telegram All-Area boys soccer player of the year.
10 years ago — 2009
With more than 100,000 lights and around 100 displays, the Christmas Village in Irvine Park will be better than ever, according to Bill Faherty, Chippewa Falls parks director.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire City Council member Dennis Berry will ask state officials to investigate how District Attorney Ray Pelrine handled a complaint Berry made against fellow council member Tom Mihajlov.
35 years ago — 1984
Mark Hagen is sworn in as Osseo postmaster.