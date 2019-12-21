5 years ago — 2014
For the second time since 2007, Wood’s Maple Orchard near Elmwood wins the Best of Show award from the North American Maple Syrup Council and International Maple Syrup Institute.
10 years ago — 2009
UW-Eau Claire starts cutting down nearly 50 trees on lower campus to make room for a new $48.8 million student center.
20 years ago — 1999
U.S. officials warn Americans that terrorists may strike at holiday and millennium celebrations.
35 years ago — 1984
The state Supreme Court overturns the burglary conviction of former UW-Eau Claire security chief Wallace O’Neill and criticizes the prosecutor who charged him.