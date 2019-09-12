5 years ago — 2014
More than 700 volunteers representing dozens of businesses and other groups work on about 70 projects to help at least 43 organizations as part of the annual Day of Caring coordinated by the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
10 years ago — 2009
Tens of thousands of protesters fed up with government spending march to the U.S. Capitol to show their disdain for the president’s health care plan.
20 years ago — 1999
An additional mile of paved bike path opens along the eastern shore of Half Moon Lake.
35 years ago — 1984
The Environmental Protection Agency places Eau Claire’s well field on the Superfund cleanup list.