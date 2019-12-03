5 years ago — 2014
Alan Page, the first African American justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court and a Hall of Fame football player, speaks to a full house at UW-Eau Claire’s Schofield Auditorium.
10 years ago — 2009
The owner of a home in Eau Claire with the average assessed value of $145,000 will pay $2,780 in property taxes for 2010, an increase of $110 compared with 2009.
20 years ago — 1999
The “world’s largest six-pack” at the former G. Heileman Brewery in La Crosse will be repainted to reflect the plant’s change in ownership to City Brewery.
35 years ago — 1984
The death toll in a poisonous gas leak in Bhopal, India, reaches 1,000.