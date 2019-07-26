5 years ago — 2014
McKayla Hohmann of Colfax and her horse, Humble Hazel, help their team take first place in training-level dressage at the U.S. Pony Club national competition in Kentucky.
10 years ago — 2009
If approved, an 85-mile passenger rail line from downtown Milwaukee to Dane County Regional Airport would be one of the largest projects in Wisconsin funded under the $787 billion federal stimulus plan.
20 years ago — 1999
Nestle plans to build a new plant in Gateway West Manufacturing Park.
35 years ago — 1984
Hans V. Anderson, 89, of Rice Lake will drive his 1929 John Deere in the tractor pull at the Barron County Fair.