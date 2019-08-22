5 years ago — 2014
Nick Nelson, 15, of Nelson, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, completes his quest to visit all 50 state capitols.
10 years ago — 2009
Chris O’Connell of Eau Claire Regis, Chuck Raykovich of Chippewa Falls, Ken Mueller of Barron and Harold Mulhern of Osseo-Fairchild are named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
20 years ago — 1999
Police search for a 26-year-old Rice Lake man accused of killing his 20-year-old girlfriend.
35 years ago — 1984
People in Rhinelander want Gov. Anthony Earl to officially proclaim that Wisconsin, not Michigan, is the home of the mythical hodag.